Cherokee Nation approves $2,000 in direct payments to all of its citizens

Speaking at the council’s Executive and Finance Committee meeting earlier Thursday afternoon, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the citizenship enrollment deadline would be pushed back from Dec. 31 as originally posted on the tribe’s website to summer 2022.

Additionally, he said the tribe is looking at options to help its citizenship department expedite processing applications, including potentially adding an extra shift.

“If you’ve gone through the hallways in the last week, you’ve seen that a lot of our citizens have heard about the proposal and want to make sure their addresses are current and that their children in particular are enrolled citizens of the Cherokee Nation,” he said.

The legislation approved Thursday evening also included broad guidelines for how the tribe plans to spend the remainder of its ARPA funds, with the money divided among multiple categories.

Among the areas listed are $80 million for a new anti-poverty initiative, $65 million for broadband infrastructure, $5 million for vaccine education and outreach, $4 million for personal protective equipment and $15 million for food security.