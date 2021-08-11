Cherokee Chief Chuck Hoskin touts rural broadband in teleconference with President Joe Biden

Rural northeastern Oklahoma would likely see a significant boost in broadband connectivity as a result of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed Tuesday morning by the U.S. Senate, Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., said Wednesday afternoon during a virtual conference with President Joe Biden.

Hoskin said the Cherokee Nation is applying for a federal connectivity grant program that would be expanded under the bill that passed the Senate but still must get through a fractured House.

The grant would directly benefit Cherokee citizens in northeastern Oklahoma but the entire region stands to benefit from the upgraded infrastructure, Hoskin said.

"For us, broadband is a high priority," Hoskin said during his roughly six-minute presentation.

"No Cherokee kid should be going to school without high-speed internet. No elder ought to lack access to the kind of telemedicine that we're making available to our people. The entrepreneurs that we know are out there in some of our little communities and our bigger communities should not miss opportunities to develop because they live in an area that can't connect with the rest of the world."

Hoskin said cultural as well as economic interests drive the need for tribal connectivity.