Cherokee, Chickasaw tribal chiefs announce support for federal legislation to allow compacting with state on criminal jurisdiction post McGirt

“Our office will continue to engage with the tribes, state stakeholders, Congress and the administration to ensure that goal is met.”

State, federal and tribal justice systems in Tulsa and a large portion of eastern Oklahoma have been upended by the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, released last July.

The ruling upheld a lower court ruling that determined that the state of Oklahoma does not have jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes that involve an American Indian and within the historical reservation boundaries of the Muscogee Nation. The ruling was later expanded by a state appellate court to include the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nations.

The ruling has resulted in the state of Oklahoma's dismissal of hundreds of criminal cases while federal and tribal officials attempt to refile the dismissed charges and pick up new ones as they occur.

The tribal officials say their support for any compacting legislation will be in keeping with their “core principle of self-determination and be designed to empower tribal-state problem solving with respect to their shared mission of the public’s safety and effective law enforcement.”