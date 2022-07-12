Cherokee Businesses to contribute $10 million for expansion of tribe's law enforcement

Cherokee Nation Businesses will contribute another $10 million to the tribe’s effort to expand law enforcement capabilities in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, officials announced Tuesday.

The money will help recruit, train and equip new Cherokee marshals in towns all across northeastern Oklahoma said Shannon Buhl, the tribe’s head law enforcement officer.

“We are working diligently to meet the needs of our communities and respond to the increased demand resulting from our expanded jurisdiction,” Buhl said.

The tribe has already invested $30 million in fiscal 2022 to expand its criminal justice system, upgrade criminal codes and improve public safety, officials said.

The Cherokee Marshal Service itself, for example, has already hired 13 new officers along with two additional staff members. And the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office has hired two new investigators and two probation officers.

“This is the spirit of ‘gadugi,’ Cherokee for ‘working together,’” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., noting that tribal marshals will not only serve Cherokee citizens but “our friends, family and neighbors throughout northeast Oklahoma.”

“With the increase in demand for their services following the McGirt ruling,” Hoskin said, “it is vital that we show them the appreciation and support they deserve.”

Two years ago in a case known as McGirt v. Oklahoma, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Muscogee Nation had criminal jurisdiction over its historic reservation. And in 2021, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applied the ruling to the Cherokee Nation.

As a result of these rulings, the Cherokee Nation and federal governments have jurisdiction over crimes involving tribal citizens throughout the whole Cherokee Nation, expanding the tribe’s criminal jurisdiction to the entire 7,000 square miles of the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

The one-time $10 million contribution will come on top of Cherokee Nation Businesses’ annual 37% dividend to the tribe supporting tribal programs such as housing, health care, education and social services.

“This is a proud moment for CNB, and for me personally,” said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer of Cherokee Nation Businesses. “This contribution is a prime example of how our growth and diversification enable us to give back.”