Cherokee and Choctaw leadership move to regulate hunting, fishing after compact dispute

“We’re deferring to the governor’s office on behalf of the state to negotiate with the tribes. We hope that those discussions will continue in the next year,” Rodefeld said. “Even though those compacts expire on the 31st there’s always an opportunity for ongoing discussions about what’s best for the state, tribes and Oklahoma fish and wildlife.”

The hunting and fishing compacts were originally negotiated in 2015 and 2016 and then renewed in 2020. In the agreement between the two nations and then-Gov. Mary Fallin, the tribes agreed to purchase a combined 200,000 hunting and fishing licenses each year at $2 a piece and then give the cards to tribal members.

But a proposal this year from Gov. Kevin Stitt would have renewed the agreement and raised the price of each license from $2 to $42. Tribal leaders said their only option was to walk away and oversee wildlife management separately from the state.

“I am not sure why the State has changed its view of this mutually beneficial compact,” Batton wrote in a letter to Stitt. “This is disheartening to hear because I truly thought that you wanted what was best for Oklahoma.”

“Unfortunately, this is consistent with what we’ve seen from the governor since the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision,” Hoskin said. “Whenever there is an opportunity to cooperate with tribes — whether on keeping criminals off the streets or on hunting and fishing rights — the governor has instead sought to undermine collaboration and claim McGirt created chaos.”