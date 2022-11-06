Check your polling place before you head out to vote Tuesday, election official advises

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax is urging voters to verify their polling places before heading out to cast their ballots on Tuesday.
Due to redistricting, some voters may have new precincts and polling locations, he said.
Ziriax said one of the most common mistakes voters make is not being prepared for the length of the ballot.
Voters will decide statewide, congressional and legislative races in this election. They will also vote on appellate judge retentions, election of some judges and local races.
“We have a large number of offices on the ballot and a large number of judicial retention questions,” Ziriax said. “I think sometimes voters are surprised at how many offices or questions there are on that ballot.”
He said voters can go to the Oklahoma State Election Board website’s voter portal to get a sample copy of their ballot.
At the polls, voters will be required to show proof of identity to vote.
Electioneering is banned within 300 feet of the ballot box, Ziriax said. That includes political clothing and buttons, he said.
“Voters should leave that in their vehicle,” he said.
By law, 5 p.m. Friday is the deadline to contest the results of an election, be it a call for a recount or a petition alleging irregularities, he said.
Oklahoma has almost 2.3 million registered voters, which is a net increase of more than 77,000 registered voters since Jan. 15 and a net increase of more than 175,000 registered voters since Nov. 1, 2018, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Republicans make up 51.19% of voters, followed by Democrats at 29.95%, independents at 18% and Libertarians 0.86%, according to the State Election Board.
Early in-person voting began across the state on Wednesday and continued through Saturday.
“Right now, it appears that the early voting totals and the mail absentee totals are on par with what we saw in 2018, which was a good turnout for a gubernatorial election year,” Ziraix said toward the end of the week. “And at this point, I am optimistic we will have good turnout for a gubernatorial election year on Tuesday.”
“Democrats are anxious, excited and motivated,” said Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews.
“I think the turnout is going to be pretty significant,” said A.J. Ferate, Oklahoma Republican Party chairman.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
