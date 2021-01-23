Centennial commission recesses without decision regarding Sen. Lankford

The Tulsa Race Massacre Commission recessed Saturday without a decision regarding the status of U.S. Sen. James Lankford.

Co-chairman Kevin Matthews said the group will reconvene Monday morning.

Lankford, a commission co-chairman, angered some members by joining a Senate protest of some states' electoral votes. Lankford ultimately dropped his protest but maintained reservations about the election process in some states carried by Democrat Joe Biden.

Lankford apologized a few days later, saying he did not realize the protest would be viewed as an attempt to invalidate the ballots of Black voters in cities such as Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Several Black Tulsans called for Lankford to resign or be removed from the commission coordinating activities surrounding the May 31-June 1 centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Others disagree, citing Lankford's history of listening to concerns and engaging with Black Tulsans.

Matthews said 36 people, including Lankford, participated in Saturday's Zoom conference call.