Centennial commission recesses without decision regarding Sen. Lankford

Centennial commission recesses without decision regarding Sen. Lankford

James Lankford Jan. 6 Senate floor (copy)

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

 Senate Television via AP

The Tulsa Race Massacre Commission recessed Saturday without a decision regarding the status of U.S. Sen. James Lankford.

Co-chairman Kevin Matthews said the group will reconvene Monday morning.

Lankford, a commission co-chairman, angered some members by joining a Senate protest of some states' electoral votes. Lankford ultimately dropped his protest but maintained reservations about the election process in some states carried by Democrat Joe Biden.

Lankford apologized a few days later, saying he did not realize the protest would be viewed as an attempt to invalidate the ballots of Black voters in cities such as Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Several Black Tulsans called for Lankford to resign or be removed from the commission coordinating activities surrounding the May 31-June 1 centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Others disagree, citing Lankford's history of listening to concerns and engaging with Black Tulsans.

Matthews said 36 people, including Lankford, participated in Saturday's Zoom conference call.

“This is a great example of black people voting in record numbers, with a coalition of people who look different, who are being told, ‘No, their votes didn’t count,’” state Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said last month

Lankford said he never considered that asking for an election review could have racial overtones.

He said last month he understands differently.

“I was shocked (when Black friends) said to me, ‘This was about keeping African Americans from voting.’ My comment to them was, ‘That never crossed my mind. Why would I do that? Why would I think that?’

“I’ve had some time now to visit with them and to hear them out, and I understand where they’re coming from,” Lankford said.

