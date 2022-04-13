 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidates file for Oklahoma offices including governor, congressman, attorney general

  Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY — Filing for state and federal office began Wednesday morning with Gov. Kevin Stitt and 2nd District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin among the first to submit their paperwork.

Some 600 candidates are expected to file during the next three days.

Others filing in the first hour Wednesday included Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler; Assistant DA Kevin Gray, who filed for a Tulsa County judgeship; Democratic gubernatorial candidate Connie Johnson; and Attorney General John O’Connor.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

 

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

