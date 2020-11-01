Can Biden win a county in Oklahoma? Eyes are on the most populous one

OKLAHOMA CITY — In a state that hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1964, the biggest question in Oklahoma on Tuesday will be whether former Vice President Joe Biden can win one of the 77 counties.
Recent polls show Biden within striking distance in Oklahoma County, the state’s most populous county and the one in which Democrats likely have their best shot at avoiding a sweep.
Former Vice President Al Gore, in 2000, was the last Democratic presidential nominee to win a county in the state, taking nine in eastern Oklahoma, mostly in the area once known as Little Dixie for its heritage of southern Democrats.
Since that election 20 years ago, Democrats John Kerry, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have been shut out.
