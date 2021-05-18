Budget, tax cut bills sail through Oklahoma House of Representatives

Republican leaders muscled a record $8.8 billion general appropriations bill and $347 million worth of income tax cuts through the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday as the clock ticks down on this year's session.
Democrats squawked some about the appropriations bill's priorities and a lot about the tax cuts — especially a one-third reduction in the rate paid by businesses — but in their reduced political state couldn't do much else. The clutch of bills passed easily and headed to the Senate, where a warm reception is expected.
With less than two weeks remaining before a constitutionally mandated final adjournment, the Legislature is in the unusual position of likely passing a budget well ahead of several policy matters.
These include a revamp of school building funds that essentially would negate a controversial State Board of Education decision, resolving U.S. Senate vacancies, and issues related to medical marijuana and Medicaid.
The budget package, which includes the general appropriations bill and more than four dozen ancillary measures — including four dealing with the income tax rate reductions — projects record spending for common education and the first steps toward reimposing class-size limitations first passed in 1990's House Bill 1017.
Democrats' main complaint with the appropriations bill is that it leaves more than $1 billion unspent.
"I don't want to give the impression that (House Democrats) don't believe we should have a savings account," said Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. "We do. (We) called for $300 million. But when people are paying their taxes to the state, I don't think they're asking us to stow away in a savings account. They want us to address the needs of the state."
Both sides talked somewhat at cross purposes, with Republicans — chiefly Budget Committee Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Depew — arguing that the state needs a large reserve but that the economy justifies a tax cut.
Democrats, on the other hand, complained about keeping too much in reserve while fretting that those tax cuts are going to cause a return to the budget failures of the last decade.
The rate cuts are one-quarter of a percentage point for all individual income tax bands and from 6% to 4% for business income.
Also passed Tuesday was House Bill 2951, which would create a $10 million "State-Tribal Litigation Fund," to be controlled by a committee that presently has no members and which Wallace said would be used only for litigation stemming from the fallout of the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma decision on state, federal and tribal jurisdictions, although the bill does not make that distinction.
HB 1236, which would set up a framework for the Legislature to challenge federal laws, regulations and executive orders it doesn't like, also won approval.
Those bills all require Senate action.