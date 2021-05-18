Budget, tax cut bills sail through Oklahoma House of Representatives

"I don't want to give the impression that (House Democrats) don't believe we should have a savings account," said Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. "We do. (We) called for $300 million. But when people are paying their taxes to the state, I don't think they're asking us to stow away in a savings account. They want us to address the needs of the state."

Both sides talked somewhat at cross purposes, with Republicans — chiefly Budget Committee Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Depew — arguing that the state needs a large reserve but that the economy justifies a tax cut.

Democrats, on the other hand, complained about keeping too much in reserve while fretting that those tax cuts are going to cause a return to the budget failures of the last decade.

The rate cuts are one-quarter of a percentage point for all individual income tax bands and from 6% to 4% for business income.