Broyles advisor says Inhofe 'too damn old' for Senate

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles' own polling shows her trailing by 15-18 points but she's still in a position to upset Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe, Broyles' campaign advisor said Friday.

"He sees the same thing or he wouldn't be out with an attack ad," said Ryan Hawkins.

The ad in question is a new one that goes after Broyles directly. A previous spot made no mention of her at all.

Using one ad to boost a candidate and another to attack the opposition is not unusual, but Hawkins insisted Inhofe is "in the worst position he's ever been in during 25 years in the Senate."

That, he said, is because Inhofe, despite a big lead, still polls under 50 percent. Broyles is in the low 30s, with around 15 percent either undecided or favoring one of the race's other three candidates.

Hawkins said Broyles and Inhofe are almost even in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Independent polling in the race has been sparse, but one released Friday by Amber Integrated, an Oklahoma City consulting firm, was consistent with Broyles'. It had Inhofe leading 46%-30% with an approval rating of 48%.