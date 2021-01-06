 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broken Arrow Sen. Nathan Dahm seeks to outlaw local mask mandates
top story

Broken Arrow Sen. Nathan Dahm seeks to outlaw local mask mandates

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
District 33, Nathan Dahm

State Sen. Nathan Dahm is pictured in 2017.

 MATT BARNARD, Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Republican state senator from Broken Arrow has prefiled legislation for the upcoming legislative session seeking to prevent localities from imposing COVID-19 mask mandates.

The legislation from Sen. Nathan Dahm could face a tough road in the Oklahoma Legislature, despite Republican supermajorities in both chambers.

Senate Bill 224 would preempt Oklahoma cities and towns from imposing or enforcing local mask ordinances.

“If business owners or private property owners want to require masks on their own property, that is a choice they can make,” Dahm said in a news release. “However, government forcing private property owners to comply under threat of penalty is beyond their delegated powers.”

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Featured video: Hear Chris Christie explain why he didn’t wear a mask at the White House

Gallery: Answers to common COVID-19 questions

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inhofe won't protest Electoral College vote, says it would violate his oath of office
Govt-and-politics

Inhofe won't protest Electoral College vote, says it would violate his oath of office

  • Updated

“To challenge a state’s certification, given how specific the Constitution is, would be a violation of my oath of office — that is ... not something Oklahomans would want me to do," the Republican senator said.

Related: Mullin says stopping Biden presidency would take 'a miracle,' but he's still trying to do that

U.S. Sen. James Lankford: Oklahomans and the nation deserve confidence in the election results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News