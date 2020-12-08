Broken Arrow lawmaker's bill would make it harder to pass initiative petitions

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Republican state legislator from Broken Arrow has prefiled legislation to make it harder for initiative petitions to pass at the ballot box.
Sen. John Haste filed legislation for the 2021 session that would require initiative and referendum petitions to get 60% or more of a statewide vote to pass, instead of a simple majority.
The legislation would almost certainly result in fewer initiative petitions succeeding.
Some of the state’s highest profile initiative petitions would not have passed under this threshold. Voters passed Medicaid expansion, legalized medical marijuana and authorized sweeping criminal justice reforms all without getting 60% approval.
