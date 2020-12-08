 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broken Arrow lawmaker's bill would make it harder to pass initiative petitions

Broken Arrow lawmaker's bill would make it harder to pass initiative petitions

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
120820-tul-nws-haste-john

Haste

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Republican state legislator from Broken Arrow has prefiled legislation to make it harder for initiative petitions to pass at the ballot box.

Sen. John Haste filed legislation for the 2021 session that would require initiative and referendum petitions to get 60% or more of a statewide vote to pass, instead of a simple majority.

The legislation would almost certainly result in fewer initiative petitions succeeding.

Some of the state’s highest profile initiative petitions would not have passed under this threshold. Voters passed Medicaid expansion, legalized medical marijuana and authorized sweeping criminal justice reforms all without getting 60% approval.

Click here to read the rest of this story at oklahoman.com.

Featured video: Tulsa World Magazine's 2020 Tulsans of the Year

Gallery: Tulsans of the Year: These people gave us hope

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News