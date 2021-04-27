Broadband, education funding at the top of Oklahoma House's to-do list

Rural broadband and a boost to common education are among House Republican leadership's priorities heading into the closing weeks of the current legislation session, says Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City.
The budget, of course, is the No. 1 priority ahead of the May 28 deadline for final adjournment, but there are other wants and needs on lawmakers' wish lists.
Better, faster internet connections have been high on Speaker Charles McCall's, and those of other rural Republicans, for several awhile, but the past year has highlighted the state's deficiencies in telecommunications.
"Broadband access continues to be the most overarching priority," Echols said. "Primarily rural, but also some urban."
Echols said House leadership would also like to see a record appropriation for common education, including enough money to "fully fund the 1017 mandates."
Those class size mandates were part of House Bill 1017, a far-reaching education reform and funding act passed in 1990. They've been largely inopperative for much of the past decade, though, as the state struggled with revenue shortfalls.
Echols said restoring a small reduction in appropriations last year and meeting the 1017 target will cost "in the neighborhood of $160 million."
Echols said that's "doable," even if the House gets a .25-percentage point individual income tax rate cut leadership wants.
The reduction is actually structured as a tax credit, so it can be more easily repealed if necessary. McCall's proposal, now clinging tenuously to life in the Senate, would include restoration of the earned income tax credit's refundability.
The individual tax reduction would amount to about $180 million a year when fully implemented in fiscal year 2023. McCall's proposal to phase out $350 million a year from corporate income taxes has been even less popular in the Senate.
Also on House Republicans' list, said Echols is a "10th Amendment bill with teeth."
Legislative leaders are under pressure from some constituents to take a more actively oppose federal laws, regulations, court decisions and executive orders deemed unconstitutional by people who don't like them.
This is contemporary version of state's rights and nullification under the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution particularly pertains to guns and abortion, but also energy and the environment.
The House and Senate have passed competing legislation on the issue. Echols said he believes a compromise in the coming weeks is realistic.
"This is all doable," he said, noting Republicans hold super majorities in the House and Senate and hold the governor's office.
Speaking for himself, Echols said, "I would say, if there are things we want to do, let's go accomplish them."