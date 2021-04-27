Broadband, education funding at the top of Oklahoma House's to-do list

Echols said that's "doable," even if the House gets a .25-percentage point individual income tax rate cut leadership wants.

The reduction is actually structured as a tax credit, so it can be more easily repealed if necessary. McCall's proposal, now clinging tenuously to life in the Senate, would include restoration of the earned income tax credit's refundability.

The individual tax reduction would amount to about $180 million a year when fully implemented in fiscal year 2023. McCall's proposal to phase out $350 million a year from corporate income taxes has been even less popular in the Senate.

Also on House Republicans' list, said Echols is a "10th Amendment bill with teeth."

Legislative leaders are under pressure from some constituents to take a more actively oppose federal laws, regulations, court decisions and executive orders deemed unconstitutional by people who don't like them.

This is contemporary version of state's rights and nullification under the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution particularly pertains to guns and abortion, but also energy and the environment.

The House and Senate have passed competing legislation on the issue. Echols said he believes a compromise in the coming weeks is realistic.