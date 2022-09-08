 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bristow woman sues cosmetology board to practice eyelash artistry

OKLAHOMA CITY — An eyelash artist who recently moved to Oklahoma is suing the state cosmetology board for what she says are burdensome requirements to practice her career, raising questions about the requirements of occupational licenses, which one in five Oklahoma workers possess.

Click here for the full story at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.

