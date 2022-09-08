OKLAHOMA CITY — An eyelash artist who recently moved to Oklahoma is suing the state cosmetology board for what she says are burdensome requirements to practice her career, raising questions about the requirements of occupational licenses, which one in five Oklahoma workers possess.
Bristow woman sues cosmetology board to practice eyelash artistry
- Ben Felder The Oklahoman
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former state GOP chairman said "it will play to the Democratic advantage" while the current officeholder disagrees SQ820 will have an impact on the gubernatorial race.
Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, a veteran, said he heard rumors Kintsel might be fired. “I think Joel has done a great job," he said, adding he woke up at 3 a.m. to drive to OKC to attend the board meeting.
Gov. Kevin Stitt's office declined to comment on the story.
Rep. Kevin Hern was forgiven for about $2.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans for companies he and his wife owned at the time; Rep. Markwayne Mullin's plumbing enterprises got about $1.4 million in PPP loans, which were designed not to be repaid.
Schools notified that they're out of compliance will have 15 days to request an appearance before the State Board of Education. #oklaed #okleg
It's the first time such a thing has happened in Oklahoma, and making the matchup even more unusual is that all of the men in those races are Republicans and all of the women are Democrats.
The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs can't pay its bills because Gov. Stitt is retaliating for the agency executive director's political challenge to the governor, the director told lawmakers.
Joel Kintsel, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs executive director, said an executive order requiring the Cabinet secretary to sign off on them is illegal.
Prosecutors asked to consult with attorney general before filing charges under Oklahoma's new abortion laws
Abortion-law guidance issued Wednesday by Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor's office says prosecutors should give "substantial leeway" to doctors who treat pregnant women in life-threatening emergencies and should consult with the Attorney General's Office before initiating prosecution.
Aungela Spurlock has been interim director of the OSBI since Aug. 17 after the previous director announced his retirement. She brings 29 years of law enforcement experience, including 20 years with the OSBI, to her role as the agency's new director.