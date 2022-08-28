'Boys versus girls' at top of Oklahoma's general election ballot

It’s boys versus girls, but not in some playground game.

The top four offices to be decided in the Nov. 8 general election — governor, lieutenant governor and both U.S. Senate seats — are battles of the sexes. And the state superintendent of public instruction race, which is likely to get a lot of attention, fits the description, too.

It’s the first time such a thing has happened in Oklahoma, and making the matchup even more unusual is that all of the men in those races are Republicans and all of the women are Democrats.

State Republican Party Chairman A.J. Ferate and Democratic Chairwoman Alicia Andrews agree that the situation is coincidental, though Andrews said she’s had “better luck” persuading women to run against high odds.

“Men look at the numbers and say, ‘I don’t see it,’” she said. “Women are used to overcoming the numbers.”

The numbers are indeed against the Democratic women in those five races. The Republican men are not only favored, but three of them — Gov. Kevin Stitt, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and U.S. Sen. James Lankford — are also incumbents, which generally means less chance of broadly supported primary challenges.

And the other Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, is an incumbent of sorts.

Gubernatorial general elections have featured male versus female matchups twice before. In both cases, incumbent Republicans defeated Democratic challengers.

In 1998, Gov. Frank Keating easily defeated Laura Boyd, and in 2014, Gov. Mary Fallin defeated Joe Dorman.

The 2010 gubernatorial final pitted two women, Fallin and Democrat Jari Askins.

Ferate pointed out that many Republican women serve in the Legislature and that two Republican women — Leslie Osborn and Kim David — are favored to win statewide offices in November.

Osborn, the incumbent labor commissioner, defeated two male primary opponents and is opposed by two men, Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty.

David, a term-limited state senator, is running for corporation commissioner against Democrat Margaret Bowman and independent Don Underwood.

