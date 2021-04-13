Bonds, loans could be used to lessen utility customers' impact from severe winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s lawmakers are hoping to minimize the impact of February’s severe weather on utility consumers and prevent exorbitant rate spikes for households.

Power providers conservatively spent billions of extra dollars to keep energy flowing to customers during the winter storm. This meant customers could see astronomical increases in their bills if utilities passed their costs along to consumers in the usual way.

For example, before the storm, an average residential customer of a regulated natural gas utility was paying about $100 a month for service, said Brandy Wreath, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s legislative liaison.

That same average customer could have faced a bill of $1,967 during the first month of a traditional repayment term and could have expected to see similarly high bills for another seven months because providers are required to retire additional costs incurred during a storm in a relatively short period of time.