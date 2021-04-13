 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bonds, loans could be used to lessen utility customers' impact from severe winter weather
0 comments

Bonds, loans could be used to lessen utility customers' impact from severe winter weather

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s lawmakers are hoping to minimize the impact of February’s severe weather on utility consumers and prevent exorbitant rate spikes for households.

Power providers conservatively spent billions of extra dollars to keep energy flowing to customers during the winter storm. This meant customers could see astronomical increases in their bills if utilities passed their costs along to consumers in the usual way.

For example, before the storm, an average residential customer of a regulated natural gas utility was paying about $100 a month for service, said Brandy Wreath, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s legislative liaison.

That same average customer could have faced a bill of $1,967 during the first month of a traditional repayment term and could have expected to see similarly high bills for another seven months because providers are required to retire additional costs incurred during a storm in a relatively short period of time.

Click here to read more of this story at oklahoman.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News