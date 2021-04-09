 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bo Estes appointed Osage County associate district judge
0 comments

Bo Estes appointed Osage County associate district judge

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Burl O. "Bo" Estes has been appointed associate district judge for Osage County by Gov. Kevin Stitt, it was announced Friday.

In private practice since 2008, Estes earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma and law degree from the University of Tulsa.

His practice has included criminal defense, family and domestic matters, probate, deprived child cases and litigation matters, and he has served in the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System and as Dewey city attorney.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News