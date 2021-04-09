Bo Estes appointed Osage County associate district judge

Burl O. "Bo" Estes has been appointed associate district judge for Osage County by Gov. Kevin Stitt, it was announced Friday.
In private practice since 2008, Estes earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma and law degree from the University of Tulsa.
His practice has included criminal defense, family and domestic matters, probate, deprived child cases and litigation matters, and he has served in the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System and as Dewey city attorney.
