OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate panel on Wednesday passed bills banning public dollars for gender-affirming care and targeting lewd acts in public places.

The Senate Appropriations Committee passed Senate Bill 129 by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, by a vote of 14-6. The measure moves to the Senate floor for consideration.

Bullard said the measure would prohibit public funds from paying for a person to transition from one sex to another.

“You cannot cure gender dysphoria with a knife,” he said.

The measure would not prohibit public funds for care after the transition process, according to Bullard.

Bullard said the measure, which was presented as a committee substitute, does not apply to private pay or private insurance.

“This measure limits access to care and medical expertise for all ages of Oklahomans,” said Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City. “This limits the ability to serve patients effectively, and it limits the ability for people to receive the care they need.”

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure will further the physician shortage the state is experiencing.

In unrelated action, the panel passed Senate Bill 503, also by Bullard, that would prohibit lewd acts in public. The measure is believed to be aimed at some drag shows.

It passed by a vote of 15-5. The measure heads to the Senate floor for consideration.

The measure defines a public place as an area or space that the general public may access and may participate or take part in any event without payment for admission.

It applies to parades, shows, concerts, plays, or any other activities where a minor could witness such lewd acts or obscene material.

“Lewd acts means any sexual behavior imitating sex or sexual acts, groping, indecent exposure of genitalia or sexual paraphernalia, display of replicas of genitalia, sexually touching oneself or someone else, or convincing or forcing someone else to sexually touch or observe sexual behavior,” according to the measure.

Violators would be guilty of a felony.

The measure would allow for civil suits for violations of the act.

“We are ensuring and making sure that minors and people who don’t want to see those things in public places don’t see them,” Bullard said.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said that from her research and understanding, “this is a nationwide platform for a certain party to push this agenda.”

“I am not aware of that,” Bullard said.

Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City, said the issue was manufactured about nine months ago.

Kirt asked if the measure applied to how people dressed.

Bullard said it could apply if the clothing exposes genitalia or other parts of the body.

Under questioning by Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, Bullard said the measure could also apply to dancing.

“I like to dance,” Matthews said. “I just hate for someone to subjectively decide I get a felony for the way I dance.”

Hicks said she was very concerned that the measure would limit free speech.

“This is a culture war distraction from what really matters at the Capitol,” Brooks said.

