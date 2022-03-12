Bills seek to exempt all military retirement from state income tax

OKLAHOMA CITY — At least two measures moving through the Oklahoma Legislature are seeking to end the personal income tax on military retirement benefits.

Senate Bill 401, by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, recently passed the full Senate by a vote of 43-0 and heads to the House.

A similar measure, House Bill 3693, by Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, awaits House floor action.

Eliminating the remaining income taxes on military retirement benefits would cost the state nearly $5.7 million, according to the Oklahoma House.

But McDugle believes the cost would be offset by reducing the number of military retirees who leave the state and by attracting other military retirees to Oklahoma.

“Under current law, an income tax exemption is allowed for military retirement benefits from any component of the Armed Forces of the United States,” according to a bill summary for House Bill 3693. “The amount of the exemption is the greater of 75 percent of the military retirement benefits or $10,000, but may not exceed the amount included in the taxpayer’s federal adjusted gross income.”

Oklahoma has about 36,000 retired service members.

Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, presented the bill on the Senate floor. She said military retirees generally start a second career.

“They have years of experience in specialized areas. We can use those people in our workforce, and while their military pension would be exempt, their earnings from their second career will put more tax dollars into our economy,” Stanley said after the bill passed.

Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel said veterans tend to be very solid citizens and are entrepreneurial.

“I think this is very important for Oklahoma and specifically for Oklahoma’s veteran community,” he said.

Oklahoma is already at a disadvantage because several states such as Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Louisiana have eliminated the income tax on military retiree benefits, Kintsel said.

Of surrounding states, only New Mexico and Colorado tax military pensions, according to Senate staff.

Michael Stevens, who is retired from the Air Force, currently lives in Victorville, California, but is considering relocating to Broken Arrow.

He has never been to Oklahoma and has no family in the state, but the removal of the income tax on military retirement benefits would be “a tremendous savings to us,” he said.

He also cited the state’s low property taxes, sales taxes and cost of living as reasons he finds Oklahoma attractive.

He said Broken Arrow is low on crime, congestion and smog.

“So many people want to leave California, but they can’t,” he said. “We are fortunate to be in a situation now we can do it.”

Pugh said he has been working on the issue for five years.

“These are highly trained professionals, typically in their 40s looking to start a second career, with numerous skills that are desperately needed in our workforce,” Pugh said. “They can help fill the gap in critical industries like aviation and engineering, which will be an incredible boon for our economy.”

