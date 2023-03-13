OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate passed a measure Monday that would remove some of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s power over the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.

The agency recently has been rocked by a contracting scandal that resulted in lawsuits.

Senate Bill 4, by Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, passed the Senate by a vote of 41-5 with no debate. It now heads to the House for consideration.

In 2018, under former Gov. Mary Fallin, the Legislature had passed House Bill 3603, which made the Tourism and Recreation Commission advisory and transferred its duties to the agency’s executive director, who was to be appointed by the governor.

Senate Bill 4 would restore the commission's powers, including its ability to hire and fire the department's director, who would serve at the pleasure of the commission.

The commissioners would be appointed by the governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate, and could be removed for cause by the governor rather than serving at his or her pleasure.

The commission's powers would include the rights to sue and be sued, to make bylaws and regulations, to determine compensation for employees and to enter contracts.

The Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation came under scrutiny when it paid the Swadley’s business nearly $17 million to renovate and operate several state park restaurants. It appeared that the Oklahoma City-based barbecue chain was overpaid for its work.

The state canceled its contracts with Swadley’s last spring and then sued the company for breach of contract. The company counter sued.

Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation Executive Director Jerry Winchester resigned amid the turmoil. Winchester had been appointed by Stitt, who recently appointed Shelley Zumwalt as executive director.

Former Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, who also was appointed by Stitt, declined to investigate the Swadley's contract, but former Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into any potential criminal wrongdoing.

Current state Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office is now taking the lead in the investigation.

After Stitt took office, the Legislature gave him more power over five state agencies — the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Office of Juvenile Affairs, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Oklahoma Health Care Authority, and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Should Stitt veto Senate Bill 4 if it makes it to his desk, the Legislature could override the veto.​