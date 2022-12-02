Bill would prohibit gender-reassignment treatment for those younger than 21

OKLAHOMA CITY — A recently filed bill would prohibit gender-reassignment procedures for those under the age of 21.

House Bill 1101 would prohibit health care professionals from providing, attempting to provide or making referrals for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-reassignment surgeries.

“It’s irresponsible for anybody in health care to provide or recommend life-altering surgeries that may later be regretted,” said Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, the bill’s author. “We know there are some people who undergo the gender transition process and later identify as their biological sex.

“Performing irreversible procedures on young people can do irreparable harm to them mentally and physically later in life.”

Violators could face a felony, up to $100,000 fine and a 10-year sentence, or both.

The measure also would prohibit public funds from being used by any organization providing gender procedures services to someone under 21. It provides for exceptions for medically diagnosed genetic anomalies, mutations or sexual development disorders.

House Minority Leader Cindi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, countered the contention that gender-reassignment procedures can cause irreparable harm to young people by saying not providing it when it is medically recommended “is irresponsible and dangerous.”

“Studies have shown that denying gender-affirming health care leads to higher suicide rates among teens and young adults,” she said.

“This is another example of government overreach into decisions that should be left between Oklahoma families and their doctors. We should be trusting health care professionals to do their jobs instead of threatening to criminalize their best practices.”

Oklahomans for Equality Interim Executive Director Dorothy Ballard said her organization is deeply disappointed and disheartened at the continued push for state legislation that targets the transgender community.

“Gender-affirming care is legitimate medical care, as well established by numerous physicians and researchers across the nation and the world,” Ballard said.

“Proposals such as HB 1011 prohibiting health care professionals from providing transition care to persons under 21 are not predicated on established health understandings. It is therefore our opinion that such laws are not only prejudiced but are of a grave disservice to Oklahoma youth, their caregivers and our medical professionals.”

The filing of the bill is not a surprise. Versions of it have been filed in the past.

This fall, lawmakers in special session passed a bill that prevents University of Oklahoma medical facilities from providing transition services to transgender children.

In May, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law a bill requiring students to use the school restroom that corresponds with the sex listed on their birth certificate. Schools would be required to make reasonable accommodations with individual restrooms for students who do not want to follow the requirement.

Schools that fail to comply could lose up to 5% of their state funding.

Stitt also signed into law a bill that prohibits those assigned male at birth from participating in female sports as transgender athletes in Oklahoma schools.

Featured video: Alabama House passes legislation making gender-affirming medical care for minors a felony