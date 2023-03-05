OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill moving through the Legislature would help prison inmates attain college degrees.

Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, is the author of Senate Bill 11, which passed the Senate and heads to the House for consideration.

The measure would remove a legal restriction that prohibits inmates from obtaining grants under the Oklahoma Tuition Aid Grant program, called OTAG.

“It has an opportunity to reduce recidivism,” Rader said. “We know a high percentage of incarcerated are going to come out of the prisons. If they can find a job, we know the chances of going back to prison are greatly reduced.”

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education support the measure, said Angela Caddell, associate vice chancellor for communications.

The maximum OTAG awards are up to $1,500 per year at eligible community colleges and career technology centers; up to $2,000 per year at eligible regional universities; and up to $3,000 per year at eligible research universities, Caddell said.

As grants, not loans, OTAG awards do not have be repaid.

In 1995, the Oklahoma Legislature passed an amendment prohibiting incarcerated people from receiving the grant, Caddell said. It followed federal legislation prohibiting prisoners from receiving Pell Grants, she said.

In the last several years, the federal government has authorized pilot programs called Second Chance Pell for prisoners, and three state institutions, Connors State College, Langston University and Tulsa Community College, have participated, Caddell said.

Recent federal legislation makes Second Chance Pell available nationwide starting July 1, she said.

In 2021-22, about 16,400 students received $14.5 million in OTAG grants, Caddell said.

“Due to increased funding appropriated by the Legislature and allocated by the state regents, about $17 million was distributed to participating institutions for 2022-23,” she said.

Participating institutions receive a set amount of funding to award to eligible students, but the current funding level is not sufficient to provide grants to all potentially eligible students, she said.

“Institutions are encouraged to prioritize OTAG awards based on certain criteria, such as students with the most unmet financial need, students who have been continuously enrolled, students near the completion of a degree or certificate, and students enrolled in programs meeting the state’s most urgent workforce needs,” Caddell said.

Rader said the idea for the bill was brought to him by Prison Fellowship.

The ministry serves prisoners, former prisoners and their families, said Sarah Decker, legislative strategist.

About 95% of prisoners return to society, she said.

“Higher education reduces the likelihood they will chose to commit another crime by almost 50 percent,” Decker said. “It really helps the individuals chose a positive path forward and have opportunities upon release. It also makes the community safer.”

