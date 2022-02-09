Bill to eliminate state grocery sales tax advances through House committee

Rotisserie chicken served up the only real bone of contention Wednesday during discussion of the Oklahoma House of Representatives' version of a proposal to phase out the state's 4.5% sales tax on groceries.

House Bill 3621, by Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman, went through the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Revenue and Taxation with no dissent but some discussion, especially concerning whether cooked chicken would be classified as groceries or a prepared meal.

"I knew the rotisserie chicken was going to come up," said Virgin as soon as Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond, asked.

"I really thought we should put in statute 'except for rotisserie chickens'" Virgin said with a chuckle. "That's probably too much detail. … My commitment to you is to try and include rotisserie chickens."

Most states have some sort of sales tax exemptions for groceries, but the difficulty is defining what is exempt and what isn't. This is especially true as grocers have put in deli counters and even kitchens.

Virgin said the intent is to tax prepared meals but not ingredients for a meal cooked at home.