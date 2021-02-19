Bill that would exempt military retirement benefits being taxed as income moves through Senate panel

OKLAHOMA CITY — Military retirement benefits would not be taxed as income under a bill that passed out of a Senate committee on Friday.

Senate Bill 401 by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, which advanced through the Finance Committee on an 8-0 vote, would exempt “all retirement benefits received by an individual from any component of the Armed Forces of the United States from income tax beginning in tax year 2022 and every year thereafter,” according to the bill’s summary.

Three senators on the panel took “constitutional privilege” and did not vote. Constitutional privilege allows lawmakers to refrain from voting on any measure in which they have a personal or private interest.

The measure now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.

Pugh said the bill — designed to keep more military retirees in Oklahoma — would have a fiscal impact of between $3 million and $5 million.

He said Oklahoma is among a few states that apply an income tax to military retirement.

Many of those who have military retirement benefits are in their 40s and seeking new careers, Pugh said. They have good health care and skill sets the state needs, he said.