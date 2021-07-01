Bill that would ban teaching aspects of race and gender in Oklahoma schools takes effect Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — A controversial law passed last session that would restrict teaching certain aspects of race and gender in schools is among 79 new laws that became effective Thursday.
House Bill 1775, by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, bans the teaching that one race or gender is superior to another and makes college gender or diversity training voluntary.
It also bans the teaching that a person, by virtue of race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.
Some believe that the measure is aimed at the teaching of critical race theory — a premise that argues that American society, including its laws, politics, and economic system — have been shaped in ways to benefit whites at the expense of minorities. The specific term "critical race theory" is not mentioned in the bill, however.
West said there has been a misunderstanding about the bill. Some argue that it will prohibit the teaching of authentic history, which he said is not true. He said the measure does not prevent the teaching of concepts that align with the Oklahoma Academic Standards.
West said he was taught that hard work and character matter, not sex or race.
“We are trying to get back to some of those core values,” West said.
Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, a staunch critic of the measure, claimed that the bill's intent was to "bury history."
He noted that the state this year observed the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the story of which was largely untold for decades because people did not want to acknowledge it.
“What House Bill 1775 aims to do is not just bury history but ensure we don’t work toward policies to level the playing field,” Nichols said.
He said he has a school-age child and has not viewed a history book in which students are taught that one race or gender is superior.
“This is about white fragility,” Nichols said.
Thursday marks the beginning of a new state fiscal year, so a number of budget-related measures, including the general appropriations bill, House Bill 2900, also took effect.
The state’s fiscal year 2022 budget is $9.1 billion.
The Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act, Senate Bill 368, also took effect Thursday.
The law prohibits the government from closing places of worship during emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The measure would not prevent a church from closing on its own.
Under a new law created by SB 658, schools cannot require a COVID-19 vaccination or "vaccine passport" as a condition for admittance.
Schools are also barred from implementing a mask mandate for students who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The measure does not apply to public or private health care settings.
A big push last session for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, was to make the internet more accessible in underserved or unserved areas.
A new law created by House Bill 2946 provides a sales tax exemption in the form of a rebate on sales of qualifying broadband equipment.
SB 608 created a new film and television incentive in the form of a rebate capped at $30 million for productions in Oklahoma. It builds on an existing rebate program that was capped at $8 million.
Supporters said the measure, dubbed the “Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021,” was necessary to help diversify the state’s economy.
SB 960 increases the age of a child that can be relinquished to medical providers or rescuers to 30 days from seven. The law provides a defense to child abandonment charges.
SB 121 requires school districts to adopt policies that allow lactating employees reasonable daily break time in a lactation room.
“Each school district board of education shall make a reasonable effort to provide a private, secure and sanitary room or other location, other than a toilet stall, where an employee can express her milk or breastfeed her child,” according to the measure.
Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, the author, said some women were not given accommodations are were asked to do it in their cars.
One of school employees’ largest complaints is that they are not given appropriate time and space to maintain their milk supply and breastfeed, Hicks said.
A bill was passed a few years ago that gave the accommodation to state employees, but it didn’t apply school employees, Hicks said.
“It is also a big factor in retaining employees who return to the classroom after they have a child,” Hicks said.
Featured video: