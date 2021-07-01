Bill that would ban teaching aspects of race and gender in Oklahoma schools takes effect Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — A controversial law passed last session that would restrict teaching certain aspects of race and gender in schools is among 79 new laws that became effective Thursday.

House Bill 1775, by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, bans the teaching that one race or gender is superior to another and makes college gender or diversity training voluntary.

It also bans the teaching that a person, by virtue of race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.

Some believe that the measure is aimed at the teaching of critical race theory — a premise that argues that American society, including its laws, politics, and economic system — have been shaped in ways to benefit whites at the expense of minorities. The specific term "critical race theory" is not mentioned in the bill, however.

West said there has been a misunderstanding about the bill. Some argue that it will prohibit the teaching of authentic history, which he said is not true. He said the measure does not prevent the teaching of concepts that align with the Oklahoma Academic Standards.

West said he was taught that hard work and character matter, not sex or race.