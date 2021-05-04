Bill that would ban honking at bicyclists, animal-drawn vehicles goes to governor

Chicks and ducks and geese better scurry and your neighbors better lay off their car horns when you go out in your surrey, should Gov. Kevin Stitt sign House Bill 1770.

HB 1770, by Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, would make it a misdemeanor to honk at an animal-drawn vehicle — or a bicycle — and also clarifies bicycle traffic law.

Bicycles, for instance, would be able to legally coast through stop signs, providing the intersection is clear.

The anti-honking provision, though, was the one that furrowed brows in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday.

"As conservatives, we pretty much stand on less government, less regulation," said Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell. "You're going to run a bill that gives me a fine for honking my horn when somebody's on a bicycle or a horse."

Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said she couldn't see handing out citations for "a toot to say hello."

