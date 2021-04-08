Bill targeting teachers' association dues advances in Oklahoma House of Representatives

A bill some educators view as retribution for the 2018 occupation of the state Capitol but whose House sponsor says is really "pro-teacher" easily survived a committee vote on Thursday.
Senate Bill 634, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, targets school employees' automatic payroll deduction for "professional organization" dues, although House sponsor Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa, maintains that the proposed change is for legal rather than political reasons.
O'Donnell amended the bill to remove what he said was some of the most contentious language and to add state-paid liability insurance for all public school employees.
"We've talked about that for a long time," O'Donnell said. "I saw that as an opportunity to turn what some were calling an anti-teacher bill into a pro-teacher bill."
Current law requires school districts to allow payroll deductions for "professional organization dues and political contributions" when requested by employees.
It further requires the districts to stop those payments within five days of receiving employees' written requests.
SB 634 would require individual employees to sign up annually for the professional dues deductions but not recurring political donations.
The "professional organizations" include the Oklahoma Education Association, which has often clashed with state leadership and is affiliated with the National Education Association, another source of irritation for many Republicans.
The OEA does not collectively bargain on behalf of teachers but is often referred to as a union.
O'Donnell said SB 634 is prompted by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 Janus decision, which held that nonunion public employees cannot be forced to pay union dues.
Two lawyers on the Rules Committee, Democrat Emily Virgin and Republican Chris Kannady, said Janus applies only to nonunion workers and that Oklahoma, as a right-to-work state, already prohibits forced payment of union dues.
And, in any event, the OEA and other professional organizations covered by the law are not unions in that they do not collectively bargain.
But O'Donnell, who is also an attorney, said Janus still applies because the professional organizations engage in political activity and sometimes require members to pay dues for a full year.
Virgin said the Janus decision is "just an excuse to attack the teachers' union."
"Why would we attack the organizations that represent (educators) in this building every day?" she asked.
O'Donnell said SB 634 is "quintessentially reasonable" and that to say it is an attack on public educators is "unfounded and flat-out wrong."