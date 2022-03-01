Bill targeting school library books about sex passes Oklahoma Senate panel

The Senate Education Committee passed, by vote of 8-4, a committee substitute for Senate Bill 1142 by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman.
The bill would prohibit school libraries from having or promoting “books that make as their primary subject the study of sex, sexual lifestyles, or sexual activity, or books that are of a controversial nature that a reasonable parent or legal guardian would want to know of or approve prior to their child being exposed to it,” according to the measure.
A Standridge amendment to remove the word “controversial” did not secure approval. Standridge said he would not move the bill on the floor unless that amendment was passed by the upper chamber.
He said the amendment was needed because too many things can fall under “controversial.”
The measure would provide a legal course of action for parents who object to a book whose request to remove the book is denied.
The committee substitute removed sections of the original bill that contained provisions for firing of personnel and assessing damages of a minimum of $10,000 a day that the book remained on the shelf.
Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, voted against the measure, saying he agreed with Standridge’s intent but that local districts and school boards are best suited to deal with the issue.
“In addition, I am concerned we will start banning things we do not like,” Pugh said. “That to me is a worrisome place to be as a free society.”
He also said he was worried that the measure would open up school boards to lawsuits from parents who “just don’t like something.”
Standridge said he sees inappropriate things placed in front of children. In addition, parents don’t go into public school libraries while their children are looking at what is on the shelves, he said.
He said he was not comfortable having a book on masturbation on a public school library shelf.
The bill was not on the panel’s agenda but was brought up under other business.
Judicial nominating: In other action, the Senate Judiciary Committee passed a measure that would let voters decide whether to dramatically alter how judges are picked.
Senate Joint Resolution 43, by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, passed by a vote of 8-3.
The measure would let voters decide whether to abolish the Judicial Nominating Commission. The commission reviews judicial applications for an opening and forwards three names to the governor for selection.
It was created by a vote of the people following an Oklahoma Supreme Court scandal involving bribery decades ago.
The measure would require Senate confirmation of the governor’s picks.
“This reforms the court system in Oklahoma to more closely reflect the federal system, giving the governor more discretion” on who he or she selects, Treat said.
Treat said the Oklahoma Bar Association has historically controlled the process.
The Judicial Nominating Commission has 15 members, nine of whom are not lawyers.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said the system has not been problematic and that there is no reason to change it now.
Featured video: Bixby school board votes to keep challenged books
