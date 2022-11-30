Bill seeks to restore power to Tourism and Recreation Commission

OKLAHOMA CITY — In the wake of a debacle over barbeque, a state senator has filed a bill to give more power to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, filed Senate Bill 4, which would let the commission hire and fire the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department’s executive director.

Currently, Gov. Kevin Stitt hires and fires the executive director.

The legislation also would remove a section of law that makes the commission only advisory.

In addition, it would provide for commission members to be removed for cause by the governor, as opposed to serving at the pleasure of the governor.

The governor would still appoint the eight commissioners with the advice and consent of the Senate.

According to a report from the Legislative Office of Financial Transparency released earlier this year, the Tourism Department entered into a contract with Swadley's Bar-B-Q in early 2020 that originally called for a maximum of $4 million to renovate and operate restaurants at several state parks.

The contract subsequently swelled to more than $17 million after Swadley’s become the general contractor as well as the vendor on the project. The final contract also guaranteed Swadley’s operating losses.

News reports and the LOFT report prompted investigations by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the resignation of Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department Executive Director Jerry Winchester, and a canceled contract. Winchester was appointed by Stitt.

Stitt recently appointed Shelley Zumwalt executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation. She had previously led the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.​

The state has sued Swadley’s, which countersued.

Several subcontractors were left unpaid.

Thompson said that in light of the LOFT report, more eyes need to be on contracts.

After Stitt took office, the Legislature gave him more power over five state agencies, including the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Office of Juvenile Affairs, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Oklahoma Health Care Authority and Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

He already had the power over the Tourism and Recreation Department.

Thompson said he is interested in making changes only to the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation because that is where the state has had issues.

“We want to follow up on that investigation and make sure we are protecting taxpayer dollars,” he said.

Mike Jackson, LOFT executive director, said Thompson’s bill was one of his agency’s recommendations.

Stitt’s office normally does not comment on pending legislation and declined to comment on SB 4.

