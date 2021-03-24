Bill seeking to regulate demonstrations on state Capitol grounds advances through House committee

Legislation that could restrict use of the state Capitol and grounds for demonstrators and other groups took another step through the legislative maze on Wednesday with a House committee's approval of Senate Bill 119, by Rep. Mark Allen, R-Poteau.
The 6-2 vote by the House General Government Committee leaves the measure only a House floor vote away from Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk.
In presenting the bill, Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, sought to dispel concerns SB 119 will be used to stifle dissent and events such as the 2018 occupation of the Capitol by education advocates.
"Access to people’s house is absolutely vital to a good democracy," Russ said. I do feel like there is some, I guess you would say, rules of engagement. I love my children … but if they jumped on the cushions on the couch, if they ate on the carpet, if they tore up the furniture, they were in for swift discipline.
"If people can’t behave properly in the people’s house … there’s got to be some way to address that," Russ said.
The bill would require "persons, organizations, or groups" to "submit an application for a permit together with a check for any applicable fees ... at least ten (10) working days prior to the beginning date of the proposed demonstration or event."
The bill allows but does not define exceptions for "casual, intermittent personal use." It requires the permits, issued by the office of Management and Enterprise Services, by presented to Capitol Asset Management, which manages the Capitol building and grounds, at least 48 hours in advance — except in he case of "special events, which are open or advertised to the public." Those permits must be delivered 14 days before the event.
Capitol Asset Management would have the authority to deny permit applications based on criteria it sets. It could also require liability insurance for "public events" and charge those using the Capitol and grounds for any damages, including trash collection afterward.
Allen, the Senate author, has previously stated the bill only puts into statute existing policies, and Wednesday Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, said the requirements were similar to most municipalities.
The committee's two Democrats, Denise Brewer of Tulsa and Cyndi Munson of Oklahoma City, said they feared the bill's broad language would lead to selective enforcement based on the views of those wanting to demonstrate.
"I’m a citizens’ rights person," said Brewer. "That’s what our country was built on. It's what makes us different.
"We have troopers here at all times," she said. "It would take a quick call to get the Capitol taken care of."
A similar measure, House Bill 1822, by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, passed the House earlier this session and awaits a Senate committee hearing.
A somewhat related bill, SB 560, by Rep. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, hit an unexpected snag in the House Judiciary-Criminal Committee Wednesday morning.
Two Republicans joined the committee's two Democrats to hold back the bill on a 4-4 tie. The measure gives motorists taking "reasonable" measures to elude a crowd immunity from civil and criminal actions.
A similar bill passed the House 79-18 just two weeks ago, and Dahm's Senate version could still be brought back for another committee vote later this month.
The House Appropriations and Budget Committee passed SB 947, by Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, which is the Senate version of a measure sparked by the recent success of voter-generated state questions that have given legislative leadership headaches.
SQ 947 would require state question ballot titles to include a brief fiscal impact statement, including a possible funding mechanism, if funding is expected to be needed. The statement would also include a statement on whether the proposal would increase taxes or cause other services to be curtailed.
The measure does not include a penalty should the statement prove inaccurate and does not require the Legislature to enact any suggested funding mechanisms.
Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, said he could foresee the measure's vague language being used to invalidate otherwise legitimate ballot questions.
Rep. Tammy West, R-Bethany, who presented the bill, said she understood Bennett's point but that SB 947 would provide more "transparency."