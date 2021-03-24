Bill seeking to regulate demonstrations on state Capitol grounds advances through House committee

The bill allows but does not define exceptions for "casual, intermittent personal use." It requires the permits, issued by the office of Management and Enterprise Services, by presented to Capitol Asset Management, which manages the Capitol building and grounds, at least 48 hours in advance — except in he case of "special events, which are open or advertised to the public." Those permits must be delivered 14 days before the event.

Capitol Asset Management would have the authority to deny permit applications based on criteria it sets. It could also require liability insurance for "public events" and charge those using the Capitol and grounds for any damages, including trash collection afterward.

Allen, the Senate author, has previously stated the bill only puts into statute existing policies, and Wednesday Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, said the requirements were similar to most municipalities.

The committee's two Democrats, Denise Brewer of Tulsa and Cyndi Munson of Oklahoma City, said they feared the bill's broad language would lead to selective enforcement based on the views of those wanting to demonstrate.

"I’m a citizens’ rights person," said Brewer. "That’s what our country was built on. It's what makes us different.