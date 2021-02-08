Bill reauthorizing virtual meetings zooms through Oklahoma House

Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said that option was voted down by the Republican majority in caucus. He also indicated that many Republicans wanted to force some public bodies to meet in person but relented for the sake of some "nonprofit" boards and commissions.

Rep. Jim Grego, R-Talihina, said many of those serving on boards and commissions are older and more vulnerable to COVID-19 and that for that reason the bill was necessary.

SB 1031 is the first to clear the House and Senate this session.

Also Monday:

• State Ethics Commission Executive Director Ashley Kemp told a House subcommittee that the watchdog agency may not be able to function much longer if it doesn't get a larger appropriation and relief from a statute that caps at $150,000 the fines and fees collected annually.

The commission, which has six full-time employees and an annual budget of about $800,000, is charged with overseeing campaign finance law, lobbyists and potential conflicts of interest involving state employees.

In theory, it's supposed to also oversee local campaign ethics, but Kemp said the commission has never really done so because of funding limitations.