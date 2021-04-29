 Skip to main content
Bill naming state roadways after Trump, Inhofe stalls in Senate
043021-tul-nws-trump-p1

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Tulsa's BOK Center on June 20. Legislation that would have named a Panhandle highway for him is stalled in the state Senate.

 Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would name roadways after former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe hit a roadblock in the Oklahoma Senate on Thursday.

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, presented Senate Bill 624, which would name a portion of U.S. 287 in the Oklahoma Panhandle — from Boise City to the Texas state line — for Trump.

It also would have named the interchange at Interstate 40 and Douglas Boulevard in Midwest City after Inhofe, R-Okla.

But Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, objected, saying Senate rules and state law do not allow it.

The law allows for the naming of portions of state roadways after people who have given outstanding service to the nation, the state or community, but the person must have been deceased for at least three years for consideration. It has some exceptions for members of the U.S. armed forces, law enforcement officers and firefighters who died in the performance of their duties.

The three-year limit also does not apply to Medal of Honor recipients.

Standridge said exceptions to the rule have been made in the past.

Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, asked whether Trump's service as commander in chief would fit the criteria for an exception.

Jett asked Standridge if it would be possible to get Trump to come to Oklahoma for the highway dedication.

“That would be an amazing event for the state,” Standridge said.

Floyd asked for a ruling that because the bill violates the Senate rules, it should not move forward.

The presiding officer, Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, agreed.

A motion by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, to suspend the rules failed to secure a two-thirds majority, with a vote of 28-16. It needed 32 votes.

House amendments to the bill were rejected, and it was sent to a conference committee.

“It wasn’t about the names on there,” Floyd said. “It was about the procedure.”

President Donald Trump meets with Oklahoma's U.S. senators, representatives, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and others after Air Force One landed in Tulsa.

