Bill naming state roadways after Trump, Inhofe stalls in Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would name roadways after former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe hit a roadblock in the Oklahoma Senate on Thursday.

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, presented Senate Bill 624, which would name a portion of U.S. 287 in the Oklahoma Panhandle — from Boise City to the Texas state line — for Trump.

It also would have named the interchange at Interstate 40 and Douglas Boulevard in Midwest City after Inhofe, R-Okla.

But Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, objected, saying Senate rules and state law do not allow it.

The law allows for the naming of portions of state roadways after people who have given outstanding service to the nation, the state or community, but the person must have been deceased for at least three years for consideration. It has some exceptions for members of the U.S. armed forces, law enforcement officers and firefighters who died in the performance of their duties.

The three-year limit also does not apply to Medal of Honor recipients.

Standridge said exceptions to the rule have been made in the past.