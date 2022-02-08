Bill distancing Oklahoma National Guard from federal command advances

Legislation intended to limit federal authority over Oklahoma National Guard members passed its first test on Tuesday, the second day of the 2022 legislative session, with a do-pass vote from the House Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

House Bill 3902, by Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, was described by the author as mostly cleanup and clarifying language, and it does include several matters related to the Oklahoma National Guard, including the Oklahoma Military Museum Board.

Its most interesting sections, though, deal with the ONG's relationship with the federal government — which pays most of the Guard's bills.

Although not explicitly stated, the Department of Defense's COVID-19 vaccination mandate seems to be the bill's primary target.

"Given what has happened this past year, we've had some issues, and we want to clarify the role of the National Guard in the state," Kannady said during Tuesday's committee meeting. "The federal government does substantially fund the National Guard in every state. The state budget for the National Guard is pretty minuscule compared to the federal funding."