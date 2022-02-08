Bill distancing Oklahoma National Guard from federal command advances

Legislation intended to limit federal authority over Oklahoma National Guard members passed its first test on Tuesday, the second day of the 2022 legislative session, with a do-pass vote from the House Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.
House Bill 3902, by Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, was described by the author as mostly cleanup and clarifying language, and it does include several matters related to the Oklahoma National Guard, including the Oklahoma Military Museum Board.
Its most interesting sections, though, deal with the ONG's relationship with the federal government — which pays most of the Guard's bills.
Although not explicitly stated, the Department of Defense's COVID-19 vaccination mandate seems to be the bill's primary target.
"Given what has happened this past year, we've had some issues, and we want to clarify the role of the National Guard in the state," Kannady said during Tuesday's committee meeting. "The federal government does substantially fund the National Guard in every state. The state budget for the National Guard is pretty minuscule compared to the federal funding."
Despite that, said Kannady, the National Guard "belongs under the authority of the state through the governor."
Kannady said his bill would clarify that National Guard members answer to the governor unless called into federal service.
Oklahoma's previous adjutant general, Michael Thompson, was essentially forced out last year after he refused to ignore the Department of Defense's COVID-19 vaccination requirement.
Gov. Kevin Stitt tried to stop enforcement of the mandate on Guard members not in federal service but was shot down by U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot, who ruled that federal law is clear on the matter.
How changing state law might alter that conclusion remains to be seen.
The National Guard's command structure can be confusing. Each state organizes and controls its own units, headed by an adjutant general and the governor. Once called to federal duty, however, Guard members are under the command of the Pentagon and, ultimately, the president.
This can lead to conflict, as it has since the Defense Department ordered all personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face discharge. It included National Guard members, citing readiness concerns.
Military personnel, including Guard members, receive more than a dozen other inoculations for similar reasons, but some object to the COVID-19 vaccine.
HB 3902 also would alter the oath sworn by ONG members by inserting the word "lawful" into a passage that currently reads "I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the Governor of the State of Oklahoma."
The bill also would allow the governor to waive most eligibility requirements for the position of adjutant general.