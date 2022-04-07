Bill cracking down on automated telemarketing calls advances in Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate panel passed a bill on Thursday in an attempt to crack down on automated telemarketing calls.

House Bill 3168, dubbed the “Telephone Solicitation Act of 2022,” passed the Senate Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee by a vote of 11-0.

“What we mostly are trying to do is to stop the robocallers,” said Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City. “There is not really a human on the other end. Those things keep going and going, and they are constant.”

Sales people would still be able to place calls, but they wouldn’t be robocalls, he said.

For a robocall to be legal, the person receiving them would have to have given prior written consent, according to the legislation.

The measure also would prohibit sales calls that do not display the originating number and name.

It also would prohibit sales calls that originally alter the voice of the caller and that block caller ID or display a phone number other than the actual originating number.

It also would ban the calls from before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, asked whether the ban also would apply to text messages.

Coleman initially said it would not but later learned that the measure would apply to texting.

The legislation has some exemptions, including solicitation for religious, charitable, political or educational purposes.

It contains a private right of action clause that would allow those who believe the resulting law was violated to recover actual damages or $500, whichever is greater.

Oklahomans have been inundated with robocalls seeking to sell a number of items, including car warranties.

“Make sure your car warranty is up to date,” Coleman joked just before the vote.

