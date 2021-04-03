Bill concerning video of law officers killed in line of duty may not do what proponents think

“It’s not as if high-ranking law enforcement officials are going to get together and say, “Yes, let’s put out this video of our officer being killed.’”

Thomas said the OPA does not exactly support SB 968, as has been claimed by its proponents, but the organization isn’t actively opposing it, either.

The main reason for that, Thomas said, is because he doesn’t believe the measure will have any practical effect. Thomas and Oklahoma State University journalism professor Joey Senat, an open records and meetings watchdog, agreed that law enforcement agencies can already redact or withhold images of any dead bodies, law enforcement or otherwise.

And, Thomas said, “arguing for video of dead police officers would have zero support.”

Thomas and Senat said the purpose of open records laws, including those covering police video, is public oversight. For that reason, the main objection to SB 968 is that it also would prohibit the release of “any related acts or events immediately preceding or subsequent to the acts or events that caused or otherwise relate to the death.”