Legislation effectively barring the sort of citizen oversight of law enforcement sought intermittently in Tulsa since the 2016 Terence Crutcher shooting narrowly passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday.

House Bill 2161, by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, requires that any "citizen review board" with authority to investigate "an allegation of misconduct by a law enforcement officer" and any body with the power to recommend or impose disciplinary action be made up of at least two-thirds certified law officers.

Ford, a former Tulsa police officer, said people get on such committees because "they have an agenda they want to push. … We're not getting the ones who truly want to make the community safer and better. They're looking for social justice."

Ford didn't explain why "looking for social justice" would be undesirable but was insistent that law officers were better equipped to investigate and discipline other law officers — which is the case now in almost every jurisdiction nationally.

"If you have a judicial problem with a judge or an attorney, it goes to (other) attorneys to look at it," said Ford. "Same with CPAs. We just want to make sure we have people who understand what's going on."

Only Democrats spoke directly against the bill, but 18 Republicans voted "no," and it received only 54 "yes" votes, just three more than the 51 needed for passage.

"This is wrong-headed. It is wrong-hearted," said Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa. "It is an attempt by this body to once again allow police officers — bad officers — who have been accused of misconduct to have their brothers in blue weigh in on their misconduct."

Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, whose parents were in law enforcement, said Oklahoma City has a citizen advisory board for its Police Department that functions well with only one law officer among its nine members. That board reviews internal investigations and can make recommendations to the police chief but does not determine disciplinary measures.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum; City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper; activist Tiffany Crutcher, the sister of Terence Crutcher, who was fatally shot by a Tulsa police officer; and others have advocated an independent police monitor but have been thwarted by disagreements over details and by the Fraternal Order of Police and its collective bargaining agreement with the city.

Ford acknowledged that his bill is an attempt to preempt such efforts.

HB 2161 now goes to the Senate.

Monday was a tough day for Ford, who not only came under intense questioning on HB 2161 but saw two of his bills defeated, including one by the unheard-of margin of 88-2.

That was HB 2138, which would have extended for another year the deadline for vapor product manufacturers to report to the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission.

Also defeated was HB 2164, which would have imposed a $25 fee for every vehicle impounded by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

Ford did win approval of a bill to increase penalties for the malicious use of laser pointers.

Following Monday's session, the House Appropriations and Budget Committee adopted a supplemental appropriations bill that would distribute $65.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds held up last fall because of a dispute between some lawmakers and one of the recipients.

That issue was resolved, but in the meantime questions arose about the governance of Tulsa-based Oasis Fresh Markets, which was slated for $30 million from the appropriations.

Oasis is not included in the bill advanced from the committee on Monday.

The bill does include:

• $700,000 for Tulsa's Parent Child Center for domestic violence intervention.

• $2 million toward construction of a new Family Safety Center near 28th Street and Sheridan Road.

• $1 million for new air handling equipment and plumbing at The Spring near Sand Springs, which offers housing for targets of domestic violence and human trafficking.

• $3 million to Food on the Move toward construction of a food hub — essentially a distribution and storage center.