Bill banning 'gender and sexual diversity training' resurrected in House committee

Williams, in his first year back in the House after serving three terms almost 30 years ago, maintains governments should not be involved in gender or sexual diversity training or instruction.

"The definition of who we are should come from our families, not from the government," Williams said.

Munson said HB 1888 was not heard on the House floor because of concerns it would result in lawsuits and loss of federal funding and put people such as school counselors in impossible situations.

The bill passed 6-2 along party lines.

Also Wednesday:

•The House Appropriations and Budget Committee sent to the full House a measure that would allow prosecutors to wrap multiple larceny charges against the same person over a six month period into a single case for the purpose of circumventing conditions of State Question 780.

SQ 780, approved by voters in 2016, raised the limits for petit larceny and classified it as a misdemeanor. Senate Bill 334, by Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, would allow charges to be combined to create a grand larceny case.