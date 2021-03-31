Bill banning 'gender and sexual diversity training' resurrected in House committee

Legislation that Democrats and LGBTQ advocates thought they had killed reappeared in a House committee Wednesday afternoon in the guise of an unrelated bill.
Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, managed to get language barring all state and local governments from providing mandatory "gender and sexual diversity training" inserted into Senate Bill 627, by Rep. David Bullard, R-Durant, which came from the Senate as a measure reconstituting the Red River Boundary Commission.
House rules require committee substitutes to be germane to the original subject, but General Government Committee Chairman Kevin West, R-Moore, overruled furious objections from Democrats Cyndi Munson of Oklahoma City and Denise Brewer of Tulsa.
Williams said the substitute is germane because both are in Title 74 (state government) of the Oklahoma Statutes. It appears to be in Title 74, however, only because Williams' bill creates a new section solely for his legislation.
The new language is essentially the same as Williams tried to push through as House Bill 1888, which failed to get a floor vote before last month's deadline. A major modification, though, is that the bill would ban mandatory training instead of all training.
Williams, in his first year back in the House after serving three terms almost 30 years ago, maintains governments should not be involved in gender or sexual diversity training or instruction.
"The definition of who we are should come from our families, not from the government," Williams said.
Munson said HB 1888 was not heard on the House floor because of concerns it would result in lawsuits and loss of federal funding and put people such as school counselors in impossible situations.
The bill passed 6-2 along party lines.
Also Wednesday:
•The House Appropriations and Budget Committee sent to the full House a measure that would allow prosecutors to wrap multiple larceny charges against the same person over a six month period into a single case for the purpose of circumventing conditions of State Question 780.
SQ 780, approved by voters in 2016, raised the limits for petit larceny and classified it as a misdemeanor. Senate Bill 334, by Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, would allow charges to be combined to create a grand larceny case.
Law enforcement, retailers and private inventory management firms say the current law encourages serial shoplifting and outright theft, a claim disputed by criminal justice reform advocates who say the state spends too much on incarceration.
•General Government also approved SB 815, by Bullard, authorizing local governments to inscribe "In God We Trust" in or on their buildings.
West, the committee chairman, amended the bill to remove the requirement that such inscriptions include a disclaimer that "the display shall not be construed to mean that the county or municipality favors any particular religion or denomination thereof."