Bill allowing alcohol deliveries by third parties passes Oklahoma Senate panel

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma Senate committee on Thursday passed a bill that would allow third-party vendors to deliver alcohol.

Senate Bill 757, by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, passed out of the Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee by a vote of 11-2.

The measure defines third-party vendors as an independent contractor driver or technology services company contracted by the licensee whose primary business is food delivery or passenger transport.

The measure would require the vendor to be 21 or older and not convicted of any offenses involving alcohol.

The driver must also confirm that the purchaser is at least 21 or older, according to the bill.

"No package containing alcoholic beverages may be delivered to or left unattended at a residence or business address except for the delivery of such package in person to the purchaser confirmed to be 21 years of age or older," according to the measure.