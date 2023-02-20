OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate panel on Monday passed a measure designed to reduce the number of "child care deserts" in the state.

The Senate Finance Committee passed Senate Bill 1063, by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, by a vote of 10-0. It heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration. The measure would provide tax credits to employers that create child care facilities.

Garvin said the state has a huge child care desert — a place where no care is available.

The measure would add incentives to companies to create a child care setting for employees so they can be supportive of employees getting back into the work force, Garvin said.

Many workers left their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay at home with their children and haven't returned to jobs outside their homes since.

“Do you consider this a necessary addition for work force development for the state?” asked Senate Finance Committee Chairman Dave Rader, R-Tulsa.

Garvin said yes, adding that mothers of children age zero to 4 years old have stepped out of the work force at an alarming rate across the country.

Providing a child care option close to a parent's place of employment would increase the state’s work force, she said.

It also would increase tax revenue and other benefits that come from economic development, Garvin said.

Day care centers are incredibly expensive to operate, which “is a barrier for child care facilities to start in Oklahoma,” she added.

For tax years 2024 to 2029, the measure would allow a 30% tax credit for some expenses employers would incur, including costs of a facility and location, licensing requirements, equipment and supplies, child care employee training, background checks, insurance, advertising and transportation.

For the same tax years, a credit of 15% would be allowed for wages paid for child care employees, with an additional credit of 5% for the first year of operation for offering child care benefits to employees.

The measure would also allow for a tax credit of 15% of payments made by a business to an employee for child care costs, not to exceed $5,000 for the employee.​

