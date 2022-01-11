Bill aims for legalized sports betting in Oklahoma

State Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, is trying to revive the possibility of sports gambling at Oklahoma’s tribal casinos.

On Monday, Luttrell filed House Bill 3008, which would add pooled sports gambling to the list of activities allowed under existing gaming compacts between the state and the tribes. The bill provides the state would receive a 10% cut of net winnings — bets received minus prizes paid out and federal taxes.

“I have had conversations with our gaming tribes during the interim to gauge their interest on this topic,” Luttrell said in a news release. “I feel the time is right for Oklahoma to partner with the tribes and ensure a level, competitive gaming playing field with the surrounding states.”

It was not immediately clear who supports the legislation or whether it would have a chance of being supported by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has shown little interest in negotiating with the tribes on gaming or much else recently.

