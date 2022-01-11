Bill aims for legalized sports betting in Oklahoma

State Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, is trying to revive the possibility of sports gambling at Oklahoma’s tribal casinos.
On Monday, Luttrell filed House Bill 3008, which would add pooled sports gambling to the list of activities allowed under existing gaming compacts between the state and the tribes. The bill provides the state would receive a 10% cut of net winnings — bets received minus prizes paid out and federal taxes.
“I have had conversations with our gaming tribes during the interim to gauge their interest on this topic,” Luttrell said in a news release. “I feel the time is right for Oklahoma to partner with the tribes and ensure a level, competitive gaming playing field with the surrounding states.”
It was not immediately clear who supports the legislation or whether it would have a chance of being supported by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has shown little interest in negotiating with the tribes on gaming or much else recently.
The U.S. Supreme Court opened the door to legal sports betting nearly four years ago when it struck down a federal ban on sports betting — excluding horse racing — in most states. Initial expectations were that Oklahoma and the tribes would quickly reach an agreement to add such betting to the agreement that permits forms of casino gambling in the state.
The election of Stitt brought those discussions to a halt, however, with Stitt unsuccessfully attempting to have the compacts declared no longer valid. Gaming negotiations have been virtually non-existent since, and were pushed further to the side following the Supreme Court’s 2021 McGirt ruling, which further solidified the tribes’ sovereignty claims and displeased Stitt.
A Cherokee citizen with a background in consulting and lobbying on tribal matters, Luttrell said Oklahoma is missing a chance to benefit from revenue that would otherwise go to other states or to illegal gambling enterprises.
“Illegal sports betting occurs throughout Oklahoma, and figures I obtained from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation show 11 offenses recently with tens of thousands of dollars seized,” Luttrell said. “This reflects only a fraction of what actually occurs in our state. The Oxford Economics Group estimates that legal sports betting would generate $240 million in revenue for Oklahoma and create over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.”
Oxford Economics is a British-based global consulting firm.
At least 29 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting in some form since the Supreme Court’s decision, with several others set to do so in the coming months, according to CBSSports.com.