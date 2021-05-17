Bill addressing disability services waiting list gets personal

"Not only is (HB 2899) bad policy, but the process has been abused to avoid public input and ram this through before anyone noticed," the organization claimed in one of its emails.

Lawson, for whom the waiting list has been a priority, was particularly piqued.

"Until today, this has been the one issue where we've said we can put our politics aside and do the right thing," he said.

"We're talking about people with developmental and intellectual disabilities in their families," he said. "Some of these people who qualify are people who can't feed themselves. … They're incapable of opening a can of soup. They're incapable of grasping food and putting it in their mouth."

Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City, said it was not about politics but about the plain wording of the bill.

"There's a practical problem with this bill," Walke said. "This bill has nothing to do with cleaning up the waiting list. This bill has to do with preventing people from getting services without being a resident for five years."

Lawson said the waiting list has about 5,800 names on it, some of whom first applied for services in 2008.