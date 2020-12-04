'Big win' for school choice: Gov. Stitt celebrates AG opinion on state-funded scholarships

OKLAHOMA CITY — In a legal opinion affecting dozens of religious schools, Oklahoma’s attorney general said state-funded scholarships cannot be withheld from a private school unless it discriminates against students based on race, color or national origin.
Attorney General Mike Hunter issued the opinion Wednesday, which Gov. Kevin Stitt called a “big win.”
The Oklahoma State Department of Education tried last year to add disability, sex, religion, age, sexual orientation and status as a parent to a list of protected classes for the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship Program. The program, named for the daughter of former Gov. Brad Henry, provides state-funded scholarships to private schools for students with disabilities and children in state custody, including foster care.
Sixty-four private schools in Oklahoma are approved to receive Lindsey Nicole Henry scholarships, most of which are Christian schools.
Support Local Journalism
Video: Honoring Oklahoma's health care workers
Gallery: High school football playoff coverage at tulsaworld.com
High school football playoffs: 6AI and 6AII title games Saturday; semifinals and quarterfinals in other classes: Find all our coverage here
This weekend includes two high school football championship games; in 6AI (Jenks vs Edmond Santa Fe) and 6AII (Bixby vs Choctaw) on Saturday.
Friday features a 5AI semifinal between Collinsville and MWC Carl Albert; Lincoln Christian hosting OKC Heritage Hall in a 3A semifinal; and Holland Hall hosting Stigler in the other 3A semifinal.
For complete postseason coverage, go to OKPrepsExtra.com
The Tulsa World and FOX23 continue our partnership this season, bringing you wall-to-wall coverage of high school football. Check out this week's Friday night weather forecast and FOX23's broadcast schedule.
Class 5A: No. 2 Collinsville at No. 1 Carl Albert
The Class 3A state final will be at Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium — at 7 p.m. Dec. 11.
Dad is former Jenks High standout Darren Hasz, who also played at the University of Tulsa
Jenks coach Keith Riggs said one of the big keys is "who’s going to win in the trenches, offensive and defensively, I think it all starts there for both teams." The Trojans' defense has a strong line with Colemon Thurber, AJ Brown and Chase Jackson. Logan Nobles leads the Jenks offensive line and will be matched up against his future Oklahoma State teammate, Sante Fe's Collin Oliver.
Cushing's playoff run is similar to 2014's route to the state title game. Woodland has gone from 2-8 last year to 12-1.
Both helped lead their teams to the state semifinals.
He guided the Tigers to a 14-0 record and the school's first state title in football in 2018 and was 60-23 in his time at the helm.
Bill Haisten: As a ‘new direction’ jolts David Alexander, expect Broken Arrow to target Loren Montgomery
“Honestly, in a weird way, I consider this a badge of honor,” David Alexander said. “We’ve changed the expectation level since I got here."
All playoff games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1 p.m. Saturday at UCO's Wantland Stadium, Jenks and Edmond Santa Fe will meet in the 6AI football championship game.
Week 13: High school football playoffs: Jenks downs Owasso, Wagoner, Metro, Collinsville also advance; Find all our coverage here
For complete postseason coverage, go to OKPrepsExtra.com
High school playoffs: Union, Owasso, Jenks in 6AI semis; Booker T. season ends; Get all our coverage here
Scroll below to see all our coverage from the second week of the playoffs.
High school playoffs begin: See who's eliminated and who's advancing to the second round; Find all our coverage here
It is Oklahoma high school football playoff season.
Week 10: Owasso, Wagoner, Collinsville complete perfect regular seasons; playoffs start next week: Find all our coverage here
Several teams will head into next week's playoffs will momentum following Week 10 wins. Look below for all coverage from the final week of the…
Here's a look at our Week 9 coverage.
Look below for all our Week 8 coverage that includes stories from games, scores, statistics and photos.
Week 7: Metro downs Victory, Bixby and Owasso remain perfect, Coweta holds off McAlester; Get all our coverage here
Owasso and Bixby again post easy wins. Metro scores 35 points in a win over Victory Christian while Coweta uses some razzle dazzle to down McA…
Week 6: Metro holds off Beggs, Cascia upsets No. 1 Vian, Booker T. blanks Sand Springs; Complete coverage here
There were some close ones, an upset of a top-ranked team and an impressive performance by Booker T. Washington. Here is all of our Week 6 cov…
Jenks rallies past Broken Arrow. Bixby's Braylin Presley continues to be amazing. Owasso extends its winning streak to 18. It was another exci…
Owasso, Bixby and Wagoner remained unbeaten Friday night in Week 4.
Holland Hall's Wallace Clark threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, as Holland Hall rolled to a big win over Metro Christian on Frid…
Owasso's Cole Adams caught a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter, as the Rams rolled to a 32-6 victory over Broken Arrow on Friday n…
Week 1: Bixby picks up second straight win over Jenks; Broken Arrow knocks off Union; Follow all our coverage here
Coming off a nationally-televised win over Bentonville West to open the season, Broken Arrow notched another high profile victory Friday, knoc…
A most unusual 2020 high school football season kicked off Friday.
The new face of football: Everything you need to know about the Tulsa area's 2020 high school season
High school football is scheduled to start this week, but who knows if school will even be in session by Friday.
Bookmark it to keep up with new content updated daily: OKPrepsExtra.com
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.