'Big win' for school choice: Gov. Stitt celebrates AG opinion on state-funded scholarships

In a legal opinion affecting dozens of religious schools, Oklahoma’s attorney general said state-funded scholarships cannot be withheld from a private school unless it discriminates against students based on race, color or national origin.

Attorney General Mike Hunter issued the opinion Wednesday, which Gov. Kevin Stitt called a “big win.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Education tried last year to add disability, sex, religion, age, sexual orientation and status as a parent to a list of protected classes for the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship Program.

The program, named for the daughter of former Gov. Brad Henry, provides state-funded scholarships to private schools for students with disabilities and children in state custody, including foster care.

