OKLAHOMA CITY — A well-trafficked hallway at the Oklahoma State Department of Education is bare after housing pictures of the state Educators Hall of Fame for decades, causing shock and concern from the Hall of Fame’s leadership.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters explained why Educators Hall of Fame portraits were were taken down at the Oklahoma State Department of Education: “Union leaders and association heads are not what we will highlight. We are focused on empowering parents and kids with the best education possible. Those are the stories I will be showing in the halls of (the Education Department) during my term, not union bosses.”