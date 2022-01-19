Biden's first year furiously denounced by Oklahoma's political leaders

"It didn't look like we wanted it to," Andrews said of the withdrawal, "but it got us out of an endless war."

She said Republican jabs over Biden's inability to conquer COVID are unfair, given GOP resistance to prevention measures public health experts say would help control the virus.

Oklahoma Republicans aren't having it.

"Big government and tax-and-spend policies that have caused the highest inflation in decades, a war on our energy industry, the Biden Border Crisis, attacks on the pro-life movement and the degradation of our military all fall on the shoulders of President Biden," said Inhofe. "He is really getting a failing grade at everything.

"Thanks to Biden's job-killing policies, taxpayers are paying the price," said Hern. "The economy is stagnant. Small businesses are being crushed out of existence.

"For all the backpatting Biden has done for the dismal number of jobs created during his administration, we are still more than 4 million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels," he said.