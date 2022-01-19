Biden's first year furiously denounced by Oklahoma's political leaders

A year in office has not made President Joe Biden popular in Oklahoma.
But then, probably not much would.
Oklahomans haven't shown much affection for Democratic presidents in more than half a century, and Biden didn't seem likely to change that. He received just 32% of the vote in the state's 2020 general election and less than 30% in 70 of 77 counties.
Biden's approval rating has slipped even further since he took office — to 28%, according to a December poll by Amber Integrated. More than half of respondents — 57% — voiced "strong" disapproval of his job performance.
To be sure, Biden and his administration have supplied fuel for criticism: a messy withdrawal from Afghanistan, unpopular measures to bring COVID-19 under control and an ambitious social agenda, to name a few.
Rightly or wrongly, Biden is also getting the blame for inflation without much credit for low unemployment and a growing economy after a record downturn in 2020.
For their part, Oklahoma's Republican political leadership, and particularly the state's congressional delegation, has made sure their constituents hear nothing but an unremitting stream of criticism.
"Failure." "Worse than Obama." That's how U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe described the Biden administration this week.
"Several words come to mind: failure, confusion, disarray, pain, dishonesty," 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern said during a floor speech a few days ago.
Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said Biden has had a positive impact on the state, even if its people don't recognize it. The low unemployment rate is most obvious, she said, while also mentioning last spring's pandemic relief payments and the child care tax credit payments that helped many families get through 2021.
Longer term are the potential impacts of Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and other measures intended to fuel economic expansion. Estimates vary, but Oklahoma expects to get at least $5 billion from the infrastructure bill. None of Oklahoma's congressional members supported the bill, but none has suggested turning down the money.
Another Democrat-backed bill opposed by all but one of Oklahoma's congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, is the source of $137 million for rebuilding Tulsa County's levee system and other flood-control infrastructure.
Even arguably Biden's biggest public relations disaster, the Afghanistan withdrawal, will benefit Oklahomans who might otherwise have been deployed to what had become a 20-year combat theater, Andrews said.
"It didn't look like we wanted it to," Andrews said of the withdrawal, "but it got us out of an endless war."
She said Republican jabs over Biden's inability to conquer COVID are unfair, given GOP resistance to prevention measures public health experts say would help control the virus.
Oklahoma Republicans aren't having it.
"Big government and tax-and-spend policies that have caused the highest inflation in decades, a war on our energy industry, the Biden Border Crisis, attacks on the pro-life movement and the degradation of our military all fall on the shoulders of President Biden," said Inhofe. "He is really getting a failing grade at everything.
"Thanks to Biden's job-killing policies, taxpayers are paying the price," said Hern. "The economy is stagnant. Small businesses are being crushed out of existence.
"For all the backpatting Biden has done for the dismal number of jobs created during his administration, we are still more than 4 million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels," he said.
“One year ago today, President Biden started our nation on a roller coaster year that many Oklahomans and I saw as a disastrous 365 days for our economy, for COVID-19 recovery, for protecting life, for securing our southern border, for withdrawing from Afghanistan, and much more," said U.S. Sen. James Lankford. "Congressional Democrats and Biden spent the year trying to keep Americans’ attention on red herring after red herring while Oklahomans saw it as avoiding the obvious struggles our families have faced."
Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, whose district includes northwest Tulsa, said, “It’s become increasingly clear President Biden and his administration underestimated the magnitude of the challenges facing Americans throughout his first year in office and remain unapologetic as they exacerbate current crises with irresponsible and dramatically unpopular policies."
Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin issued his own “report card” on Biden and not surprisingly gave him all F's.
"President Biden has made the United States look weak on the world stage,” Mullin said. “Most recently, he has bowed to Russia and failed to take a tough stance against China. He repeatedly fails to put our country first and chooses the interests of our adversaries instead of our own. Lastly, we will never forget the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. It was a complete and utter failure.”