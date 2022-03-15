Bid for Senate makes former Congresswoman Kendra Horn first Democrat to seek Inhofe's seat

Former 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn on Tuesday became the first Democrat to enter the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Jim Inhofe.

“I’ve been knocked down a time or two in my life just like most of us, but my parents taught me that when you get knocked down you don’t give up — you get back up and get to work. I’m not done fighting for Oklahoma, and that’s why I’m running for the U.S. Senate,” Horn said in her announcement.

Horn was the surprise 5th District winner in 2018 then lost narrowly to Republican Stephanie Bice in 2020. The 5th District has since been redrawn into a safe Republican seat.

A Chickasha native, Horn is a graduate of the University of Tulsa and Southern Methodist University and was an aide to current University of Tulsa President Brad Carson when Carson served as 2nd District Congressman.

“As a fifth generation Oklahoman, I come from hard working people who live the Oklahoma Standard, rooted in service to their community. My parents taught me to always show up for my neighbors especially when times are hard, because we are all in this together,” said Horn.

She enters the race as a prohibitive underdog against whoever Republicans nominate in their primary and runoff.

"Elected offices don’t belong to a political party, they belong to the people,” said Horn. “That’s why in Congress, I worked across the aisle to deliver real results that mattered. Oklahomans are tired of partisan politics that ignore the important issues our communities face.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.