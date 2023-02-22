Already the largest federally recognized tribe in the United States, the Cherokee Nation enrolled its 450,000th tribal citizen this week, a benchmark set after rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cherokee population has swelled in recent years largely by people asserting their citizenship rights as adults, but it was a newborn baby who actually pushed enrollment to this new record, tribal officials said.

Daniel Jones of Wagoner took his son Bryant to Cherokee Nation offices Monday to apply for the baby's citizenship, citing the family’s desire to ensure the child’s place in the tribe right away.

The tribe’s Registration Department has received a record number of citizenship applications since the Cherokee Nation announced in 2021 that it would provide COVID-19 assistance payments, said Registrar Derrick Vann. To meet the increased workload, the department added staff, extended work shifts to 7 p.m. during the weekdays and added Saturday office hours.

“Our tribal citizens were longing to reconnect, access our services, especially during the pandemic, and families are coming in to get their children registered for citizenship at an earlier age,” Vann said. “During the height of COVID-19 we were wading through as many as 3,000 to 5,000 applications per month, and we’ve now processed those and are back to working on current applications.”

The Cherokee Nation has registered 50,000 new citizens in the past 18 months, making the Registration Department the most visited office in the tribal government, officials said.

More than 270,000 Cherokee citizens live in Oklahoma, with about 140,000 living within the tribe’s reservation in the northeastern part of the state, officials said.

“COVID-19 taught all of us that there is a great need out there in terms of broadband, food insecurities and vital services that our people need,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

“We are the largest tribe in the United States, and for our citizens to engage and connect with us is a sign that our Cherokee Nation government is strong and focused where it should be — serving our people. With this growth, we will continue to be an important force for economies, education, health care and quality of life.”

For Cherokee Nation citizenship, an individual must prove direct lineage to an ancestor on the Dawes or Freedmen rolls from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

