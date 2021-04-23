BA senator implies that VP Kamala Harris slept her way into politics

"In talking with some people, one thing that could be said is that, you know, you can't use a paper straw for a milkshake, but maybe Kamala Harris could because of her vast experience," said Dahm. The Channel 8 reporter responded that this was "basically an oral sex implication," and Dahm did not deny that.

"And then, even with Kamala Harris as much as she has being celebrated, if you look at how she got her start into politics and different things, there's things that the media chose not to focus on for the longest period of time," he said.

He said there was "some jocularity" in the press release and in the bill itself and said he realizes that not everyone will appreciate the jokes.