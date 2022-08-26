Aungela Spurlock first woman appointed as OSBI director in state agency's history

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Commission on Friday unanimously appointed the agency's first female director in its nearly 100-year history.

Aungela Spurlock has been interim director for the OSBI since Aug. 17 after the previous director announced his retirement, and she brings 29 years of law enforcement experience, including 20 years with OSBI, as the agency's new director.

“I am honored by the commission’s vote of confidence,” Spurlock said. “This is a special agency, and I am proud to have been part of this team for the past 20 years. OSBI was transformed under Director (Ricky) Adams' leadership, and I am excited about continuing that trajectory in the years to come.”

Spurlock was previously a major in the Investigative Division of the OSBI and led the North Central Region, Northeast Region, Southeast Region and Sexual Assault Unit.

She is a graduate of the 143rd Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers Course and was named a Dean’s Scholar and elected secretary during the session.

“As chairman of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Commission, it was an honor being a part of selecting Aungela Spurlock as the new director of the OSBI," OSBI chairman and Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said. "Her experience, dedication and professionalism are readily apparent. The citizens of Oklahoma can rest easy under Director Spurlock’s leadership. She will continue to catapult the OSBI as the premier state investigative agency into the next century.”